3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $649,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $649,900

BEAUTIFUL 5 Acres-- 1 Level-- Easy Commute to PDX/Vancouver-- Built in 2018-- 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom-- 1943 Sqft-- Great Room Layout-- Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinets- Black Stainless Appliances- Double Oven- Pantry- Granite- Island- Primary Bedroom w/ Full Bath & Large Walk-in Closet- Laundry Room-- 9' Ceilings & Vaulted Ceilings-- Woodstove- French Doors to 700 Sqft Deck-- HardiPlank-- Double Garage-- Garden Space-- Propane-- RV Parking-- Room for Shop-- Trees-- Dead End Road-- Approx 10 min to Hwy

