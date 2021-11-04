3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $604,900

Beautiful custom home with a river view! 3 bedroom(plus an extra finished room that could be a bedroom upstairs),2.5 baths, 2440 sq ft, master on main, bonus room, tons of storage & built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/2 sinks, double oven, large island & appliance garage, woodstove in living room, new carpet in bedrooms & office. Large deck that is perfect for entertaining while you enjoy the view. Fenced garden w/a greenhouse. The crawl space is huge & offers a lot of extra storage. Come take a look!