3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $595,000

PRICE REDUCTION! Don't miss this opportunity! 5.8 usable & private acres in Kelso! 3b/2.5b + bonus rms. Incl 30x36 shop, storage sheds & chicken coop. RV/boat pkg, newer deck, fruit trees, mature landscaping. Kitchen features hickory cab, pantry, island, garden window, gas range and dining room & living room with a wood burning stove. Propane fueled forced air with heat pump & AC. 2 car attached garage includes bonus room. Fin basement. Crawl space has sump pump and additional storage area.

