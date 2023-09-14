This beautiful Rose Valley home is the one you have been looking for! The wonderful ONE level home has everything you need. It sits on over 6 acres of land, 5+ bay shop, barn, circular driveway, long driveway for privacy, large covered patio for entertaining, open concept living, updated primary suite with tiled walk in shower and HUGE walk in closet, newer roof, outdoor water feature, house wired for generator and SO much more! Call for details! This is NOT a drive by property MUST have an appointment.