Stunning views from this private and serene property! Easy and quick access to I-5! Quartz countertops, LVP flooring, primary suite on the main with walk in closet and standup tile shower! Open kitchen / great room with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry! 2nd room on main can be used as a bedroom or an office. Lots of natural light! Proposed home - all photos are samples from a previous home the builder built. Also listed as land under MLS# 22516064.