3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $549,000

This lovely ranch home is a rural living dream come true, offering expansive territorial views, tons of privacy, loads of daylight drenching every room in the house, granite countertops, stainless appliances, a humungous master suite with walkout patio, slate flooring, open concept living perfect for entertaining guests on a large patio backed to natures pure bliss! Park your RV, bring your toys, enjoy the quiet and make all of your dreams come true in this special and one of a kind space!!