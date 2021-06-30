3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $50,000

Updated and In Good Condition. Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. 3 Bedroom, Possibly 4. 1 Bathroom. 924 SQ FT. One Level. Manufactured Home. Single Wide. 1980 Skyline. NEWER Roof. NEWER Siding. 55 Plus Community. In Tim WA Estates Park. Space Rent is $517 Per Month. Utilities Not Included. Forced Air Heating. Small Fenced Yard. Outbuilding. Ramp Access. Off Street Parking.