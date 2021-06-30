 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $50,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $50,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $50,000

Updated and In Good Condition. Affordable Housing. Move In Soon. 3 Bedroom, Possibly 4. 1 Bathroom. 924 SQ FT. One Level. Manufactured Home. Single Wide. 1980 Skyline. NEWER Roof. NEWER Siding. 55 Plus Community. In Tim WA Estates Park. Space Rent is $517 Per Month. Utilities Not Included. Forced Air Heating. Small Fenced Yard. Outbuilding. Ramp Access. Off Street Parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News