3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $495,000

Tons of space in this ranch style home with an upstairs bonus room! Wood floors throughout the main level and true open concept make this a home to fall in love with! 3 Bedrooms, plus an office/den/home gym on main. The gourmet kitchen offers a large island, quartz counters and built-in S/S appliances. Stunning lot with landscaping, koi pond, fountains and so much more. An entertainers dream being surrounded by trees on a secluded property. A must see!