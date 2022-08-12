3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $465,000

Crowd pleasing single level floor plan with large lot now for sale! This 2019 home tucked in the Kelso Hills offers sleek laminate flooring with Vaulted ceilings upon walking in. Open Kitchen concept with Granite Counter tops, SS/Appliances, White shaker cabinets with soft closing drawers and Crown molding cabinets great for entertaining. Large slider window to deck with territorial views and fenced backyard. Property offers additional corner lot with new concrete pad poured ready for your shop!