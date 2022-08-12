Crowd pleasing single level floor plan with large lot now for sale! This 2019 home tucked in the Kelso Hills offers sleek laminate flooring with Vaulted ceilings upon walking in. Open Kitchen concept with Granite Counter tops, SS/Appliances, White shaker cabinets with soft closing drawers and Crown molding cabinets great for entertaining. Large slider window to deck with territorial views and fenced backyard. Property offers additional corner lot with new concrete pad poured ready for your shop!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelso police have named the two suspects arrested in connection with the Friday night shooting of a man north of Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens…
The Daily News Week in Review: Human remains found near Kelso, Kelso store owner charged, homeless count questioned
The Daily News Week in Review highlights notable stories the newspaper covered the past week.
A 43-year-old Kelso man was shot in the head Friday night, north of the Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens in Kelso.
Republican Joe Kent took a 960-vote lead over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in ballot returns on Monday, placing him in a likelier spot to advanc…
SKAMOKAWA — The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers at Skamokawa’s Vista Park as Longview residen…
Southwest Washington will have a new representative in Congress as Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes her third-place finish in the primary for Wa…
A 51-year-old Longview man has been identified as the body found July 30 in Kelso.
The owner of a hobby store in the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso is charged with six sexual felonies involving a minor, including second-degree ch…
Deputies say there is no danger to the public after discovering human remains in the Kelso area last week.
SKAMOKAWA — As of Monday afternoon, search teams had not found two swimmers who went missing Saturday from Vista Park west of Cathlamet, accor…