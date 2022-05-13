 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000

Stunning New Home; Light and bright open floor-plan, living room with high ceilings opens to the dining room with slider to access the covered deck, large kitchen SS Appliances, Oversized primary suite with a large WIC and full bathroom, Laminated floors throughout . everything on large 1/2 acre lot.

