Gorgeous, like new 2018 home in desirable community close to Dorothy Lake - features high ceilings and Primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet + laundry on the main floor. The yard is fully fenced with space for your garden and entertaining on the large patio and new deck. This home features lots of natural light and lovely open floor plan designed for easy living with engineered hardwoods, beautiful white cabinets and finishes, walk-in pantry and all SS appliances. Upstairs is a large, private flexible sleeping loft which serves as the third bedroom OR use as a separate living space, workout room, or office. Enjoy the nearby walking trails with easy access to I-5 North and South. Plenty of storage plus garden shed to store your tools.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000
