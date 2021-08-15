 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000

Wonderful home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2077 sq. ft of living space. Spacious living room, kitchen with granite countertops & pull-out shelves, dining area, office space, laminate flooring, and large master suite with master bath. Outside features a fenced-in backyard, covered deck, brick patio, fruit trees, newer heat pump, oversized garage w/RV door, finished room in the garage for storage/hobbies/office, ample storage. This home is a must-see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News