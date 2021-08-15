Wonderful home with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2077 sq. ft of living space. Spacious living room, kitchen with granite countertops & pull-out shelves, dining area, office space, laminate flooring, and large master suite with master bath. Outside features a fenced-in backyard, covered deck, brick patio, fruit trees, newer heat pump, oversized garage w/RV door, finished room in the garage for storage/hobbies/office, ample storage. This home is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old man is facing three child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy he met while working at a Longview grocery store in June.
A Longview man in prison for assault was sentenced last week to an additional roughly 24 years after pleading guilty and admitting to killing …
A Longview woman died in an Interstate 5 crash early Thursday morning, and three young children in her car were injured.
A Longview AMPM worker admitted to punching a man Monday after he said he stabbed a kitten.
Reykdal said at the Friday press conference that he also will support a vaccine mandate for students, once the state clears the vaccines for use in children and they get full approval.
A transient was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to cut two people — including a man who tried to help him — in the parking lot of a …
Based on a district survey, 85% of Longview staff members and 75% of parents support layered mitigation measures against COVID-19, like cleani…
COVID-19 has resurged in Cowlitz County. A steady rise in cases over the last month has left the county with case numbers around their highest…
Guest column: Governor’s vaccination and mask mandates trample Washingtonian’s personal rights and should be rescinded
There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccination mandate, issued Aug. 9. We s…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.