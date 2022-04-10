 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $399,900

Recently updated 3 bed, 3 bath home in a great location. Easy access to freeways, downtown Kelso, and Longview! Home includes 6 yr old roof,granite kitchen & laundry countertops, slate appliances, hardwood/tile/carpet floor coverings, vaulted ceilings and is heat pump ready. The lower level features 2 master suites w/ full bathrooms, large closets and a slider door access to private decking! A great neighborhood with wonderful neightbors! Peaceful living all ready for you!

