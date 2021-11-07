 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $399,000

Beautiful updated ranch style home on 1.5 acres just minutes east of Kelso High School and I-5!! This gorgeous home has just been updated with new laminate flooring and carpet as well as paint and fixtures. New wall heaters, ceiling fans and a new roof! Lots of parking for your RV and a private green belt behind the home. Better schedule to go see cause it's gonna go quick!

