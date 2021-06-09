 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $395,000

Lovely one level ranch home in Lexington Community of Kelso. Professionally remodeled back in 2016. Gorgeous entertainment sized kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite counter-tops. Serving island centrally located. Covered sun porch/solarium to relax & enjoy your afternoon tea. Enclosure wired for hot-tub w/sunroof and opening windows. Energy efficient heat pump/air conditioning. Central Vac system. Beautiful location, just minutes to shopping, restaurants and the river. View More

