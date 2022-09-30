 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $385,000

  • Updated
Come and call this peaceful country retreat yours! Home offers 1296 sq feet, 3 bdr, 2 full bath, Great room, Vaulted ceilings, Primary and 2 other bedrooms have huge walk in closets.Home on Block foundation.Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood of nice homes. Large backyard with trees all around. Possible territory views with some trees cleared out. Room for a small shop. This is the retreat you have been waiting for!

