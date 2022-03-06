 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $380,000

Lovely single level home w/basement in established Butler Acres neighborhood, on large lot. The main level has 3 bed/1 full bathroom, a spacious L/R w/fireplace & coved ceilings. Open kitchen w/small dining area. Patio above garage. Finished basement area offers many possibilities-non-conforming 4th bedroom/master suite, multi-generational opportunity/second living area w/own entrance from garage. Workshop & storage. 2 car garage. Covered patio & tool sheds. MUST SEE!

