Turn Key Special! This Brand New 2023 Manufactured Home is Ready for you to Move Right In! Situated on a large lot on a quiet dead end street. The home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with a very nice open floor plan. The kitchen features recessed lighting, complete appliance package, island and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk in closet and a full bath. Also forced air heat, a walk in closet in both additional bedrooms, a 2 car detached garage, on an easy care level lot! Come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $379,900
