3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $375,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $375,000

Move-in ready home nestled in a peaceful neighborhood w/view of the forest. Well-equipped kitchen features breakfast bar. Dining room opens to back patio - perfect for BBQ! Primary suite features large walk-in closet & private bath. Noise resistent windows & new waterproof, scratch resistant flooring. Fenced backyard, covered outdoor space & two RV parking spaces, can fit 7 cars in driveway! Near town, schools & shopping. Great access to nature! Adjacent to forest w/paved roads. USDA approved!!

