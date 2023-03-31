One-level beauty built in 2020 is vacant and move-in ready! Situated on private 1 acre lot only 10 minutes to town. Exceptional layout with abundant natural light. Well equipped kitchen with island and plenty of storage opens to dining room and cozy living room. Primary suite w/ WI closet and private bath featuring dual sink vanity and step-in shower. Two additional, spacious bedrooms both w/ WI closets. Mudroom off kitchen, washer/dryer included. Peaceful, private outdoor space w/ wooded views.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $375,000
