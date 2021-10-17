3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $369,900

One story well maintained 3 br, 2 bath home in Lexington. 9 ft ceilings throughout. Open great room floor plan w/ propane fireplace & glass tile surround. Recessed lighting. Spacious kitchen & formal dr. Master w/ crown molding, walk in closet & private bath. 3 year old heat pump. Switch for exterior Xmas lights in Garage. Indoor whole house water shut off. Utility room with large utility sink. All kitchen appliances included. Private fenced backyard backs up to greenbelt. Close to everything.