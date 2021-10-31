 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $369,900

Kelso -- UPDATED -- 3 Bedroom / 2.25 Bathroom -- 2016 Sqft -- Living Room w/ Fireplace -- Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances -- Dining Room w/ Slider to Deck -- Master Bedroom w/ Bathroom -- Large Rec/Bonus Room w/ Office Space -- 2nd Fireplace -- Laundry Room -- Built-ins -- Hardwoods -- Vinyl Windows -- Ceiling Fans -- Garage -- Front & Side Trex Deck -- Yard -- Garden Space -- Tool Shed -- Large Corner Lot -- Minutes to Town of Kelso -- Less than 40 minutes to PDX/Vancouver

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News