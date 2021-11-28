1 level RANCH style home on large lot located on quiet, dead end road. 3bed 2bath home has lots to offer. Cozy living room w/ fireplace & laminate flooring. Moderate sized kitchen with dining area and many cabinets. Newer paint and carpet in bedrooms. Vinyl windows, forced air heat with heat pump to keep you warm. Oversized 2 car garage with 14x12 attached exterior room. Large 24x30 shop has 10' door for recreational storage and/or work. Spacious, fenced back yard with deck. Minutes to I-5.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $364,900
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
