This is the one! Close to 2000 SQ FT plus a garage! Inviting porch welcomes you into a large family room that leads to a big kitchen with an island and near by pantry Two bedrooms on main floor plus a secondary living/bonus space. Large master bedroom with double sink bathroom. Slider out to the patio and fenced yard. Brand new roof and gutters - Come see this one today!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $360,000
