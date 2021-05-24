 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $359900

Clean and move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath one level home! 0.71 acre lot with a view at the top! Huge living room, huge kitchen with included appliances. New interior paint, newer flooring! The ductless heat pump heats and cools for year round comfort. Great fenced yard with raised garden beds. 28x12 carport for covered parking! Close-in location with the best schools around and excellent freeway access! Serviced by Comcast high speed internet. View More

