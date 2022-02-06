Welcome Home!! This adorable & affordable ranch home in Lexington is move-in ready! Well laid out 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove, well-kept, & SO clean! Deck with room to entertain, fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood in walking distance to parks and schools! 3 min to I-5! Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four drive-by shootings have been reported on two different days within 12 days of each other in the Longview-Kelso area.
A Cowlitz County judge charged in 2020 with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Kelso has pleaded guilty to reckless driving. C…
WestRock plans to build a new corrugated boxing plant — double the size of its current facility — and employ more people in Longview by the en…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Longview police seized more than a pound of illegal narcotics worth more than $7,000 Tuesday night in Longview from a man they call a “large-s…
Officials have released updates on three unrelated 2021 Cowlitz County cases involving two deaths in Longview and Kelso and one involving a Lo…
Federal environmental officials are disposing of hundreds of improperly stored chemicals — including those that are highly flammable and in co…
A new energy company is planning to move into Longview. If it gets approved, it would become one of Washington’s largest sites turning old foo…
The Castle Rock School District is asking parents and other voters not to take out anger over mask mandates on the district’s levy attempt.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.