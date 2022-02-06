3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $359,900

Welcome Home!! This adorable & affordable ranch home in Lexington is move-in ready! Well laid out 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Laminate floors, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove, well-kept, & SO clean! Deck with room to entertain, fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood in walking distance to parks and schools! 3 min to I-5! Don't miss out on this one!