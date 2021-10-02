3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $359,000

Lexington one level beauty on a great lot w/no thru traffic. Private fenced back Yd. New lawn W sprinklers. Home has just been completely updated! New amenities include: 30-year roof, gutters, updated Kitchen W/new SS Appliances, side by side refrig, quartz countertops, sinks. New lights and professionally painted thru-out including cabinets. New easy-care flooring in traffic areas w/quality carpet elsewhere. New blinds and plumbing fixtures complete this move in ready gem!