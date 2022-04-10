 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $350,000

Adorable, Updated Ranch home on Large lot. Gleaming wood Floors, Granite Counters, updated Cabinets & Doors, SS Appliances, eat-bar. Light & Bright w/ lots of windows. Primary w/1/2 bath & easy access to Laundry & yard. W2W Carpet in all bedrooms. SUPER SIZE yard with massive covered & open deck for year-round entertaining. Garage converted to Shed, currently used as in-home gym. Conveniently located to all amenities.

