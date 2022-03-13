3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $345,000

Perfect move in ready single story 3bd, 2 ba home in the Kelso/Lexington area near I-5 and all amenities! Home was built in 1996 and features newer roof, vaulted ceilings, newer interior paint, newer solid hardwood floors, and newer carpets in bedrooms.. Outside there is low maintenance landscape with a large driveway and extra parking on the side behind the gate. Enjoy your summer with a covered back patio, and a garden shed for storage