3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $339,900

Country Living and Privacy on this 2 Acre Parcel at the End of the Road! Home Features Tile and Laminate Floors, Bay Window, Wood Stove and Granite Counters! Nice Updates for Comfort! Main Floor Bedroom with Continental Bath that Includes a Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Tile Floor! Second Bedroom Upstairs. Laundry in Basement. Unfinished Shop Ready for Your Completion! Home Needs Some TLC to be an Amazing Getaway!Property is Fenced and Bordered with Trees!!