3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $339,900

Beautiful one level, 3 bed, 2 bath home w/dual living! This home has a large fully fenced backyard with plenty of privacy. Newer roof along with a workshop in the backyard complete with electricity. Walk into a large family room with natural light coming through the windows. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Spacious dining room off of the kitchen. Desirable neighborhood within min. of I5/restaurants/shopping. Very solid home! It is a must see!!

