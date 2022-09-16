Adorable newer home across from the elementary school! Sip your coffee on the front porch and watch your kids walk to school. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Fenced backyard with small greenhouse. Stackable washer/dryer included! Front and side yard include garden beds - "yarden". Firepit in front yard.Seller willing to potentially offer carpet credit at closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $335,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weyerhaeuser Co. workers in Washington and Oregon overwhelmingly voted this month to give its union strike authority — the first step before e…
Local goes from Longview to New York to Milan.
In a city built on the backs of lumber employees, unionized Weyerhaeuser woodworkers are striking for the first time in 36 years, saying Longv…
Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state after a procession through the streets of London. Full coverage here, including live video and photos.
A man who stole prescription medications from the pharmacy at the Longview Walgreens last week has not been identified.
Residents had voiced concerns that the project is not compatible with the neighborhood and poses traffic and safety hazards.
Hundreds of people packed into Longview City Hall on Thursday night, beseeching city leaders to not place a hosted homeless encampment in down…
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city.
Here are some of the more than 40 breweries slated to be at Saturday's event.
Free COVID-19 tests are still available: here's how to order them and report positive results.