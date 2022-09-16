 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $335,000

  Updated
Adorable newer home across from the elementary school! Sip your coffee on the front porch and watch your kids walk to school. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Fenced backyard with small greenhouse. Stackable washer/dryer included! Front and side yard include garden beds - "yarden". Firepit in front yard.Seller willing to potentially offer carpet credit at closing.

