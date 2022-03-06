1 level home on large lot in established & desirable neighborhood in Kelso! Close to schools & freeway! Brand new energy efficient heat pump. New paint throughout interior & new flooring in bathroom. Whole house was remodeled by previous owner. All appliances included. Large windows allowing lots of natural light. Exterior also has new paint, shed on back of carport, a large deck for entertaining, & the yard is large & fenced! Hurry and come take a look. This one is cute and move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $330,000
