FRESH NEW CARPET! Motivated Seller! Seller willing to offer buy down rate for Buyer! Adorable newer home across from the elementary school! Sip your coffee on the front porch and watch your kids walk to school. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Fenced backyard with small greenhouse. Stackable washer/dryer included! Front and side yard include garden beds - "yarden". Firepit in front yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $330,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man who authorities say could be possibly …
CASTLE ROCK — A mountain goat was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to social media.
The strike began over a month ago by employees who say they need higher, livable wages.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Republican party division is at play in the Nov. 8 Cowlitz County sheriff's race where incumbent and self-described traditional Republican B…
Kelso School District canceled all weekend high school activities — including the Friday home football game and Saturday’s homecoming dance — …
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
COSMOPOLIS — Well-liked Jamie M. Walsh, 58 of Aberdeen, wife of 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a traffic collision on Monday.
HAZEL DELL — When discussing the Pacific Northwest’s cultural love of coffee, the first cities that come to mind are often Seattle and Portlan…