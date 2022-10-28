3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $330,000

FRESH NEW CARPET! Motivated Seller! Seller willing to offer buy down rate for Buyer! Adorable newer home across from the elementary school! Sip your coffee on the front porch and watch your kids walk to school. 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Fenced backyard with small greenhouse. Stackable washer/dryer included! Front and side yard include garden beds - "yarden". Firepit in front yard.