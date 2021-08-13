 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $329,900

Don't miss your chance to own this well kept and nearly new 3BD/2BA home in Kelso. This 2018 built home features 1,462sf with vaulted front room, hardwood laminate flooring in main areas, kithcen with granite counters and stainless appliances plus mini-split for heat and A/C. Fully fenced large backyard has an absolutely amazing garden area to grow your own vegetables and fruits! Don't wait this one will not last!

Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire
Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. 

