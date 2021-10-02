 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $329,900

Beautifully updated 3bd, 2ba home! Home features include newer roof, exterior paint, vinyl windows, large updated kitchen, new flooring throughout, 3 ductless heat pumps & gas stove in LR . Large fully fenced yard with mature trees for shade, covered deck, pull through driveway, RV/trailer parking, detached metal carport, and an attached 2 car garage. Close to I5 & Schools!

