3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $319,900

Don't miss your chance to own this well kept and nearly new 3BD/2BA home in Kelso. This 2018 built home features 1,462sf with vaulted front room, hardwood laminate flooring in main areas, kithcen with granite counters and stainless appliances plus mini-split for heat and A/C. Fully fenced large backyard has an absolutely amazing garden area to grow your own vegetables and fruits! Don't wait this one will not last!