3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $319,000

Beautiful home with so much character and charm in excellent old Kelso hill location. 1/3 acre lot Newer hardiplank siding, Newer vinyl windows. RV parking. Open bright and light spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace, Hardwood floors. three bedrooms, 2 bath, formal dining room, kitchen features lots of cabinetry, pass through window, fridge, built in buffet, bathroom has built in vanity. oversized garage with utility sink. Large trex deck that overlooks the huge fenced yard.

