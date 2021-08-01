3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $315,000

BUYERS FINANCING FAILED- No inspection conducted. LEXINGTON LOCATION- Kelso! Terrific 3 bedroom 2 full bath on over a quarter of an acre lot. New siding and roofing in 2015. Updated bathrooms in 2015. LOWER LEVEL Primary Suite with soaking jetted tub/WIC and outside access. Nice oversized deck with iron railings. Corner lot with detached garage. 2 bedrooms & full bath on main floor. Minutes to freeway, shopping and restaurants.