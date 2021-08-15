 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $300,000

Look no further! This cozy, single level, move-in ready home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator! Buyers will appreciate laminate floors, fresh paint, wood blinds, dual pane windows, one car garage, enormous fenced backyard with covered patio and fire pit! Roof was new when buyers purchased 4 years ago! Located on a dead end street so no through traffic. Conveniently located to I-5. To show is to sell!!

