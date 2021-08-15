Look no further! This cozy, single level, move-in ready home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator! Buyers will appreciate laminate floors, fresh paint, wood blinds, dual pane windows, one car garage, enormous fenced backyard with covered patio and fire pit! Roof was new when buyers purchased 4 years ago! Located on a dead end street so no through traffic. Conveniently located to I-5. To show is to sell!!
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old man is facing three child sex charges involving a 14-year-old boy he met while working at a Longview grocery store in June.
A Longview man in prison for assault was sentenced last week to an additional roughly 24 years after pleading guilty and admitting to killing …
A Longview woman died in an Interstate 5 crash early Thursday morning, and three young children in her car were injured.
A Longview AMPM worker admitted to punching a man Monday after he said he stabbed a kitten.
Reykdal said at the Friday press conference that he also will support a vaccine mandate for students, once the state clears the vaccines for use in children and they get full approval.
A transient was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to cut two people — including a man who tried to help him — in the parking lot of a …
Based on a district survey, 85% of Longview staff members and 75% of parents support layered mitigation measures against COVID-19, like cleani…
COVID-19 has resurged in Cowlitz County. A steady rise in cases over the last month has left the county with case numbers around their highest…
Guest column: Governor’s vaccination and mask mandates trample Washingtonian’s personal rights and should be rescinded
There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent vaccination mandate, issued Aug. 9. We s…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.