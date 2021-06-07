 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $299,900

ADORABLE, AFFORDBLE, & Cute as PIE!! This is what you've been waiting for! City living with a big & private lot. This charmer has so much character you won't want to leave. Well laid out floor plan with three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home features hardwoods, newer roof, updated double pane windows, and more. Located in a convenient location. Walking distance to grocery stores, the mall, & more. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News