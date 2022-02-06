 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $275,000

Fully Remodeled Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath One Level Home on Large Lot with RV Parking! Very Neat Floorplan with Ample Living Room. Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Fully Fenced Large Backyard. Must See!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News