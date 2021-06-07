 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $249,900

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features tile flooring through out the spacious living room and kitchen. Beautiful cabinets with backsplash. New appliances. 3rd bedroom or Family room and inside utility room. Outside offers a good sized fenced back yard with a back patio. New Roof. Perfect starter home. Close to shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to the new Wallace Elementary School. View More

