3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $249,000

Solid charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home on a large fenced lot. "whopping 180 ft deep". Updated Kitchen, clean, nice front porch and back deck. 1 car garage with newer garage door. Laundry and living room are both oversized. Hot water heater less than 6 months old. Conveniently near park, I-5 freeway and outlet malls. Zoned R03