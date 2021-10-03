Nestled at the end of a dead end street, this gem has 3 big bedrooms and a huge detached garage/ shop/ possible adu??. The roof is newer and the foundation was redone in 2019, new furnace in 2020. This home is solid, and once it has new carpet and paint it will be perfect. There is a full crawlspace that you can walk in. Finish it or use as is for storage. The HUGE GARAGE has upper area for storage as the attic of the home does as well. The backyard is nicely sized, PRIVATE and has a pato
3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A longtime Kelso teacher died Monday, the district said, and students are receiving counseling and support after the loss.
After one of her worst days caring for COVID-19 patients in PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s intensive care unit, registered nurse Kelli …
Earlier in the week, a fourth-grade Barnes teacher, Karen James, died. A cousin of James said it was the family's understanding that she died from COVID-19.
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
A driver was rescued with minor injuries Wednesday after the vehicle rolled down a hill between the Longview Country Club and nearby homes.
Dozens of PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center nurses, supporters and union members picketed outside the Longview hospital Tuesday, calling for…
Kelso parents are planning a "visibility demonstration" Friday morning and afternoon at the Kelso School District offices, asking the district…
A man convicted of child molestation in 2017 pleaded not guilty to new charges of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
When the work day is long, the pantry is empty and children are hungry, Cathie Groesbeck said locals can rely on her to do the cooking, not them.
Robert Chapman walked his 6-year-old daughter to school Tuesday morning. When he got back home, he was greeted with a pink letter stuck to his…