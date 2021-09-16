Waterfront! Prime Glulam custom built home on the famous Kalama River with view from all 3 levels. 100+ feet of shoreline to fish for steelhead and salmon. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors & cherry wood/marble fireplace. Windows galore! 3 sliding glass doors leading out to wrap-around deck. Spacious kitchen w/ cherry wood cabinets. Top level master suite w/skylight. Jetted tub, walk-in shower/closet! Big party room w/ wet bar. 2 sliders leading to deck. Great for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $990,000
A 21-year-old Longview man plead guilty to two counts of child rape Wednesday.
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
A woman died in an RV fire in Lexington early Thursday morning, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.
Residents of the Alabama Street campsite will be moved to a nearby parking lot beginning Monday to prepare for a multi-week cleanup of the cur…
Brian Thompson can more or less count his major auditions on one hand.
As Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, report an increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients, doctors are urging c…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
Cowlitz County’s high level of COVID-19 activity has led to more than 80 cases among students and staff at three local school districts that p…