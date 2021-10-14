 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $890,000

  • Updated
Waterfront! Custom built home on the famous Kalama River with river view from all 3 levels. 100+ feet of shoreline to fish for steelhead and salmon. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors & cherry wood/marble fireplace. Windows galore! 3 sliding glass doors leading out to wrap-around deck. Spacious kitchen w/ cherry wood cabinets. Top level master suite w/skylight, jetted tub, walk-in shower/closet! Large room w/ wet bar on lower level w/ 2 sliding glass doors leading to deck. Great for entertaining!

