3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $849,900

Expertly crafted in 2022 by First Choice Homes, this incredible home sets a new standard in luxurious living. High-end finishes are on show, from the tapware and lighting to the oversized black windows and panoramic door in the living room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a flex space, and an oversized laundry room. 10ft ceilings, raintree hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, and a 3-car attached finished garage. A beautiful large covered patio for year-round entertaining.