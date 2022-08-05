*Open house 7/30 11-1* New construction without the wait! 2020 build with incredible views and windows to match! Come see this beautiful home nestled in the hills overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. Open concept with dining area and island with eating space. Stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry. Main floor primary with walk in shower and double vanity. Upstairs loft is a versatile space for anything you need.
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $800,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies say there is no danger to the public after discovering human remains in the Kelso area last week.
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will keep her reelection hopes alive after Tuesday night's early primary results show her positioned for a top two …
KALAMA — Kalama police are asking for help identifying a motor vehicle theft suspect.
Incumbent Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman is leading the votes in the race to keep his seat, and fellow law enforcement agent Rob Gibbs is…
Earning less than a quarter of the primary vote total as an incumbent isn’t pretty. But it might be enough for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to h…
Randy Henderson was released from prison and granted a new trial this month, after serving 26 years for a Kelso man’s murder. Three witnesses …
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black was fly fishing when the news broke. Not wanting to scare the fish away while enjoying a brief respite from…
CHEHALIS — A 20-year-old Toledo man drowned in the Chehalis River on Friday afternoon near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail off…
CHEHALIS — When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming s…
The owner of a hobby store in the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso is charged with six sexual felonies involving a minor, including second-degree ch…