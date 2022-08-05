3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $800,000

*Open house 7/30 11-1* New construction without the wait! 2020 build with incredible views and windows to match! Come see this beautiful home nestled in the hills overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. Open concept with dining area and island with eating space. Stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry. Main floor primary with walk in shower and double vanity. Upstairs loft is a versatile space for anything you need.