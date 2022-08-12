Expertly crafted in 2022 by First Choice Homes, this incredible home sets a new standard in luxurious living. High-end finishes are on show, from the tapware and lighting to the oversized black windows and panoramic door in the living room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a flex space, and an oversized laundry room. 10ft ceilings, raintree hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, and a 3-car attached finished garage. A beautiful large covered patio for year-round entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $799,900
